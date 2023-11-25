Several new matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW double-header.

Ahead of tonight’s live AEW Rampage and AEW Collision shows in Pittsburgh, PA., AEW and ROH President Tony Khan surfaced on social media to announce updates to the lineup for AEW Collision.

Featured below is the updated lineup for the show, as well as all of the announcements from Tony Khan’s Twitter (X) feed.

AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (11/25/2023)

TONIGHT in Pittsburgh!
Coming off his violent confrontation with The Patriarchy on #AEWDynamite, we'll hear from the Rated-R Superstar Adam Copeland

TONIGHT on Saturday Night #AEWCollision!

* AEW Continental Classic Match: Daniel Garcia vs. Claudio Castagnoli* AEW Continental Classic Match: Eddie Kingston vs. Brody King* FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. The Righteous (Vincent & Dutch)* Keith Lee vs. Lee Moriarty* Tony Schiavone interviews Ricky Starks & Big Bill* We’ll hear from Adam Copeland* The House of Black (Buddy Matthews & Malakai Black) vs. Komander & Gravity

Komander/@GravityLuchador vs Malakai Black/Buddy Matthews
Tag team partners since youth, Komander + Gravity face their toughest test ever: The House of Black!

AEW TONIGHT#AEWRampage 7pm ET/6pm CT



Keith Lee vs Lee Moriarty
Limitless Keith Lee will fight the steel city's own Lee Moriarty, who is advised by Keith's former partner Shane Taylor!

AEW TONIGHT
#AEWRampage 7pm ET/6pm CT, Collision right after!