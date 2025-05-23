With only an hour to go before tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown goes live on the air from the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia, the card continues to take shape.

Heading into the May 23 episode of the weekly three-hour blue brand prime time Friday night program, WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis surfaced via social media with a video, confirming new matches for tonight’s show.

The shot-caller for the blue brand announced Rey Fenix & Jimmy Uso vs. JC Mateo & Jacob Fatu in tag-team action, as well as Chris Sabin vs. Tommaso Ciampa.

Also scheduled for tonight’s show is Charlotte Flair vs. Zelina Vega vs. Giulia and Aleister Black vs. LA Knight vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in a pair of Money In The Bank qualifying matches, as well as The Street Profits vs. FrAxiom for the WWE Tag-Team Championships.

Additionally, tonight’s show will feature R-Truth addressing his upcoming match against his “childhood hero” John Cena at this weekend’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special event on NBC and Peacock.

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.