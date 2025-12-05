WWE has rolled out a loaded slate for tonight’s episode of SmackDown, and several fresh additions give this week’s stop in Austin even more juice.

The show emanates from the Moody Center in Texas, where the Last Time is Now tournament will crown a winner as Gunther collides with LA Knight in the finals. That match was already locked in, but WWE has now added appearances from both Cody Rhodes and Solo Sikoa, plus a pair of women’s division bouts and another U.S. Title open challenge.

For Rhodes, tonight marks the first time we’ll hear from him since his team came up short in the men’s WarGames match at Survivor Series. All signs point to his issues with Drew McIntyre continuing to boil. In storyline, GM Nick Aldis attempted to suspend McIntyre, but the former WWE Champion fired off a video making it clear he’s coming anyway.

“I’ll be at SmackDown tonight,” McIntyre declared. “Screw you, Nick. Screw you, Cody. Drew McIntyre is for the people.”

Meanwhile, Solo Sikoa is set to address last week’s chaotic ending, which saw Uncle Howdy ambush him to escalate the already volatile situation between the Family Treet and the Wyatt Sicks. Expect more eerie, unpredictable fallout tonight.

The women’s division will be featured prominently as WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill steps into a non-title match with Secret Hervice member Alba Fyre. Also on deck is Alexa Bliss vs. Kairi Sane—a match that comes as Bliss and Charlotte Flair look to reposition themselves in the Women’s Tag Team Championship picture after dropping the titles to Sane & Asuka.

Ilja Dragunov continues his mission to elevate the United States Championship, issuing yet another open challenge after turning back JD McDonagh in his latest defense. His opponent for tonight has not yet been revealed.

Featured below is the updated advertised lineup for the Friday, December 5, 2025 episode of WWE SmackDown:

* Last Time is Now Tournament Finals: Gunther vs. LA Knight

* Cody Rhodes addresses what’s next for the WWE Champion

* Solo Sikoa speaks on Uncle Howdy’s attack

* Jade Cargill vs. Alba Fyre (non-title)

* Alexa Bliss vs. Kairi Sane

* United States Champion Ilja Dragunov issues an open challenge

After coming up short in WarGames, what's in store for Undisputed WWE Champion @CodyRhodes TONIGHT on #SmackDown? 📺 8e/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/sbLKIdqro5 — WWE (@WWE) December 5, 2025

Who will it be?! We find out @JohnCena's last opponent when @RealLAKnight and @Gunther_AUT square off in the final of The Last Time Is Now Tournament TONIGHT on #SmackDown! 📺 8e/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/vOUHazCcBv — WWE (@WWE) December 5, 2025



