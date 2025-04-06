The lineup for this coming Monday night’s episode of WWE Raw continues to take shape.

On Sunday, Raw General Manager Adam Pearce released a video on social media with some new announcements for the April 7, 2025 episode of WWE Raw.

Now added to the 4/7 show are appearances by GUNTHER and “Main Event” Jey Uso, Adam Pearce will address the WWE Women’s World Championship picture heading into WrestleMania 41, and CM Punk and Paul Heyman will appear.

Previously announced for the show is Lyra Valkyria vs. Bayley for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship, Penta vs. Dominik Mysterio, War Raiders vs. New Day for the WWE Tag-Team Championships, Seth Rollins will appear, plus El Grande Americano will be in action.

