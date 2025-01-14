The competitor field for the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble match is filling up fast.

During week two of WWE Raw on Netflix on Monday night, January 13, 2025, a couple of additional top WWE Superstars officially declared themselves for the Royal Rumble match.

Kicking off the second episode of WWE Raw on Netflix took place from the SAP Center in San Jose, California was none other than CM Punk, who declared himself for the Royal Rumble match.

Before Punk could finish, he was interrupted by Seth “Freakin'” Rollins, who came to the ring and also declared himself for the Royal Rumble match.

As the two were talking, they were both cut off by the familiar sounds of Drew McIntyre’s entrance music. “The Scottish Psychopath” also declared himself for this year’s Royal Rumble bout.

Previously declared for the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble match was John Cena, Roman Reigns, LA Knight and “Main Event” Jey Uso.

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 is scheduled to take place on February 1 from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.