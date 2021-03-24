Several new matches have been announced for tomorrow’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network.

Karrion Kross will face off with Oney Lorcan in singles action.

As noted, NXT General Manager William Regal was forced to vacate the NXT Tag Team Titles due to Danny Burch suffering a separated shoulder in last week’s main event, which saw Burch and Lorcan retain over Kross and NXT Champion Finn Balor. Regal will announce an update on the titles during tomorrow’s show.

Lorcan responded to Regal’s announcement and asked for Kross, writing, “Terrible decision Regal. Danny is injured and we all know it’s Kross’ fault. Give me Karrion Kross tomorrow night on NXT or else”

WWE has since confirmed the match.

NXT UK Champion WALTER vs. Drake Maverick has also been announced for tomorrow night. This will be a non-title match.

As seen in the Twitter video below, Maverick went looking for answers from Imperium, confronting Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner in the locker room. Maverick was looking for his tag team partner Killian Dain, but WALTER interrupted and stopped him, taking the weapon from his hand. WALTER then promised to take care of Maverick tomorrow night.

WALTER returned to the brand last week to continue the Imperium storyline with Dain, Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa. He is rumored to face Ciampa at the two-night “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” event during WrestleMania 37 Week.

In more news for tomorrow’s NXT, LA Knight cut a promo on Twitter, as seen below, and asked for a match with Bronson Reed. The two have been feuding for a few weeks now, and Reed destroyed Knight’s jacket last Wednesday as Knight won his NXT in-ring debut over August Grey.

Also announced for tomorrow night is NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin vs. Kushida in a non-title match. Devlin returned to the main NXT brand last week to confront NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar. They will do battle in a Title Unification Match at Takeover.

Stay tuned for more on tomorrow’s NXT episode. Below is the updated line-up, along with Lorcan’s tweet plus the videos from Knight and Imperium:

* NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai and Zoey Stark vs. Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez

* NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart defend against The Robert Stone Brand’s Aliyah and Jessi Kamea

* William Regal reveals consequences for Kyle O’Reilly and Adam Cole

* William Regal announces update on the status of the vacant NXT Tag Team Titles

* Karrion Kross vs. Oney Lorcan

* LA Knight vs. Bronson Reed

* NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin vs. Kushida in a non-title match

* NXT UK Champion WALTER vs. Drake Maverick in a non-title match

