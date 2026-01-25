The spots for the Men’s and Women’s matches at this year’s Royal Rumble continue to fill up.

During this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown on Friday night and the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event show the following evening, some new Rumble declarations were officially announced.

Among them were Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa on the Men’s side.

For the Women’s side of things, seven new spots were filled this week. Among them were Giulia, Nia Jax, Lash Legend, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Chelsea Green and Jordynne Grace.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated list of confirmed participants for the Men’s and Women’s matches at this year’s WWE Royal Rumble PLE on January 31:

Men’s Royal Rumble Participant

* Cody Rhodes

* Jacob Fatu

* Gunther

* Jey Uso

* Rey Mysterio

* Dragon Lee

* Penta

* Roman Reigns

* Solo Sikoa

Women’s Royal Rumble Participants

* Rhea Ripley

* Iyo Sky

* Liv Morgan

* Roxanne Perez

* Raquel Rodriguez

* Asuka

* Bayley

* Lyra Valkyria

* Jordynne Grace

* Chelsea Green

* Alexa Bliss

* Charlotte Flair

* Lash Legend

* Nia Jax

* Giulia

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 1/31 for live WWE Royal Rumble: Riyadh Results coverage from Saudi Arabia.