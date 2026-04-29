A wave of new names made an immediate impact on WWE NXT this week, as multiple fresh faces arrived and wasted no time targeting championship gold.

On the April 28 episode of NXT on CW, NXT World Champion Tony D’Angelo found himself confronted by a surprising challenger. Former IWGP Heavyweight Champion EVIL appeared and stepped into the ring with “The Don,” revealing himself as the mystery figure behind the ominous box delivered the week prior.

The two didn’t come to blows, but the tension was clear as EVIL made his exit.

That’s when things escalated quickly.

As D’Angelo turned his attention away, Tavion Heights stormed in and blindsided the champion with a sudden attack, adding yet another name to the growing list of threats in the NXT title picture.

And that wasn’t the only scene-stealing moment involving new arrivals.

Later in the show, Myles Borne successfully retained the NXT North American Championship against Saquon Shugars, overcoming interference from DarkState to keep his title reign intact.

The celebration didn’t last long.

Out of nowhere, Tristan Angels appeared in the crowd with a microphone, calling out Borne and putting the champion on notice in a bold introduction to the NXT audience.

Seconds later, things broke down again.

As Borne focused on Angels, Kam Hendrix, also known as Anthony Luke, hit the scene and launched a surprise ambush on the North American Champion, leaving him laid out.

Two segments.

Multiple debuts.

Total chaos.

Oh yeah, Lizzy Rain, Tate Wilder and Will Kroos debuted, and Sean Legacy returned, too.

NXT’s roster just got a lot more crowded, and a lot more dangerous.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE NXT Results 4/28/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.