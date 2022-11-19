Tonight AEW invades the Prudential Center in New Jersey for their annual Full Gear pay-per-view, which features a ton of marquee matchups including Jon Moxley defending the AEW world title against MJF in the main event, as well as the in-ring return of Saraya (fka Paige).

Fightful Select has released several backstage notes ahead of tonight’s show. Highlights are below.

-WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley says that rising AEW star Jungle Boy recently reached out to him for some advice on cage matches as Jungle Boy faces Luchasaurus in a cage match this evening.

-One source has told Fightful that tonight’s show is expected to be very “newsworthy.”

-As of right now Anthony Bowens is still expected to compete in The Acclaimed’s AEW tag team title matchup against Swerve In Your Glory. Bowens has been nursing an injured shoulder, but it is believed that he is also playing up the injury as well.

-As reported earlier…Konosuke Takeshita has officially signed with AEW. Backstage reactions to this news are overwhelmingly positive.

-Those who have played the AEW: Fight Forever video game have praised the gameplay for being very similar to the N64 classic, WWF: No Mercy.