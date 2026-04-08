More details have surfaced regarding WWE’s latest NXT trademark filing, and it’s leading directly into a new themed television event.

As previously reported, WWE recently filed to trademark “NXT Revenge” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

That filing now has context, as the company is set to officially unveil the concept on tonight’s episode of NXT.

According to internal plans, “NXT Revenge” will be presented as a special two-week television event, kicking off on next week’s show.

The announcement itself is scheduled to come via a backstage interview segment featuring Robert Stone.

And that’s not all.

Several key matches and moments are already lined up under the “NXT Revenge” banner.

Week one is expected to feature Ethan Page challenging Tony D’Angelo for the NXT Championship, adding immediate stakes to the themed rollout.

Week two will see the official addition of a Last Woman Standing match between Zaria and Sol Ruca, escalating their rivalry in a high-risk stipulation bout.

Elsewhere, Kali Armstrong is slated to make her NXT debut as part of the two-week event, while next week’s show will also include an NXT Women’s Championship rematch pitting Jacy Jayne against Lola Vice.

All signs point to WWE loading up the next two episodes of NXT with major developments under the “Revenge” theme.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every week for live WWE NXT Results coverage.

(H/T: Fightful Select)