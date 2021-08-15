Fightful Select has released a new report regarding recently released WWE talents, and the issues they are having with visas following their departure from the company. Highlights are below.

-Fightful states that many wrestlers are not able to monetize their outside interests until they manage to obtain a visa. Several non-American talents have told the publication that they have their 90-day non-compete from WWE, then another 60 days to find work before they have to return to their home-country.

-It is added that even wrestlers who are “in demand” in the industry are concerned over this short window, as it only gives them five months to get their affairs in order. While no specific names have been mentioned fans can look at the recent releases and determine who is dealing with these constraints.