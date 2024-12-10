Drew McIntyre cut a promo on this week’s episode of WWE RAW.

Following his return on last week’s show, McIntyre began by commenting on his Hell in a Cell match with CM Punk, which he called the most brutal match of his career. He explained that the time away from WWE was necessary for personal reasons, as his family in Scotland needed him.

McIntyre also delved into the drama surrounding the Survivor Series: War Games event, where he questioned the decisions made by Sami Zayn and Jey Uso. Specifically, he was critical of Zayn’s decision to reunite with Roman Reigns and even suggested that CM Punk had been bribed to take part in the match. McIntyre then took responsibility for his actions leading up to Survivor Series, confirming that he was the one who took out Jey Uso and made his attack on Sami Zayn.

McIntyre also acknowledged that while he couldn’t change the past, he was determined to shape the future in WWE.

"They all sold out for absolutely nothing."@DMcIntyreWWE knows he can't change the past, but he plans on changing the future, starting with taking out @SamiZayn and Jey Uso…#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/xOJ4w0bcEO — WWE (@WWE) December 10, 2024

Following the segment, the commentary team mentioned that Jey Uso was not cleared for in-ring action on RAW following McIntyre’s attack. As of this writing, there’s no word on when Jey will be returning.

The transfer window is now open in WWE, which means RAW and SmackDown Superstars are beginning to make their pitches.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes was shown having a conversation backstage with Adam Pearce, which could be a sign that he’ll be moving to RAW.

"You both should be ashamed of yourselves." Even @CodyRhodes can't stand the sight of The New Day. 😬#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/eFFoMILM0w — WWE (@WWE) December 10, 2024

Additionally, Miss Money in the Bank Tiffany Stratton was shown backstage speaking to Pearce.

And finally, Bayley spoke with Jackie Redmond to comment on the possibility of moving brands.

Follow WrestlingHeadlines.com on our brand new Bluesky account. You can also keep up with the latest via the following additional official WrestlingHeadlines.com social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter (X), Instagram and YouTube.