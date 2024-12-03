Several spoilers and backstage notes have surfaced ahead of tonight’s WWE NXT Deadline 2024 “go-home” episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.

– Tonight’s show features five matches and three in-ring promo segments.

– The show will open with the Last Chance Women’s Iron Survivor Qualifier.

– Roxanne Perez’s promo is set to close the show.

– All participants in the Iron Survivor Match are also expected to appear in the final segment.

– Gigi Dolin (accompanied by Tatum Paxley) will face Izzy Dame in the only unannounced match of the night.

– Jaida Parker and Roxanne Perez are slated for individual promo segments.

– Trick Williams and Ridge Holland are scheduled to share a promo segment.

– For those anticipating a last-minute change to the Iron Survivor lineup, Oba Femi is not scheduled for tonight’s show and has not been spotted backstage.

– Both Iron Survivor Matches from last week’s episode of NXT received strong praise from those backstage.

– Another notable name was initially considered for this week’s NXT alongside Eric Bischoff and X-Pac, but those plans did not materialize. Updates on this are still pending.

– Last week’s NXT was internally titled “Only Time Will Tell.”

(H/T: Fightful Select)