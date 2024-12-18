* WWE will be taping two episodes of NXT on CW tonight at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida. The episode that is being taped after the live episode will air as the Christmas Eve episode on December 24.

* Every match scheduled for tonight’s live episode was announced heading into the show.

* Axiom vs Oba Femi is scheduled as the opener for tonight’s episode.

* Eddy Thorpe vs Trick Williams for the NXT Championship will close the show as the main event of the evening.

* Ethan Page is scheduled for a promo segment that will involve Je’Von Evans.

* CM Punk is backstage at tonight’s NXT, and was openly ‘hanging out’ at rehearsals. He is not planned for the show, but as always, things could change.

* The last taping of the year for NXT is coming on December 19.

* WWE is hyping tonight’s show as one “you won’t soon forget” with the eyes emoji on X, for whatever that is worth.

