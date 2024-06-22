Tonight’s WWE SmackDown took place from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois and was broadcast on the FOX network. Here are the big news items from the show.

-The show opened with CM Punk and Paul Heyman reuniting. Punk was then confronted by Solo Sikoa and The Bloodline.

-Chelsea Green defeated Bianca Belair and Michin and will be competing in the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match next month.

-Drew McIntyre attacked CM Punk later in the show, which led to Punk being stretchered out.

-Carmelo Hayes defeated Randy Orton and Tama Tonga and is headed to the Men’s Money In The Bank Ladder match next month.

Carmelo Hayes finna do so much ridiculous shit at MITB Triple H did the Lord’s work right here #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/8e7s7Zu7gs — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) June 22, 2024

-Andrade defeated Kevin Owens and Grayson Waller and is headed to the Men’s Money In The Bank Ladder match next month.

EARLY LINEUP FOR NEXT WEEK’S SMACKDOWN:

-Jade Cargill vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Candice LeRae MITB Qualifier

-LA Knight vs. Logan Paul vs. Santos Escobar MITB Qualifier

-Naomi vs. Blair Davenport vs. Indi Hartwell MITB Qualifier