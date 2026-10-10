WWE has released the first trailer for its upcoming ReelShort collaboration, featuring Drew McIntyre and several other WWE Superstars.

The trailer for “Agent of Shadows” premiered during the Countdown pre-show for the WWE Money in the Bank 2026 premium live event on Saturday, October 10.

The upcoming short-form movie is scheduled to premiere on October 23 and features a cast of WWE personalities, including McIntyre, Michael Hayes, Hank Walker, Tank Ledger, Jacob Fatu, Booker T, Nikkita Lyons, Royce Keys and Joe Hendry.

WWE promoted the project on social media following the trailer’s debut.

“Big stories. Short episodes. WWE’s first ReelShort collaboration ‘Agent of Shadows,’ starring Drew McIntyre and more WWE Superstars, premieres October 23,” the announcement read.

The project marks WWE’s first collaboration with ReelShort, bringing several familiar wrestling personalities together for the short-form production.