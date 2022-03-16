Three title matches have been revealed for the WWE NXT Stand & Deliver event during WrestleMania 38 Weekend.

The Stand & Deliver main event will see NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler defend against Bron Breakker in singles action.

Last week’s NXT show saw Ziggler capture the title by winning a Triple Threat over Tommaso Ciampa and Breakker, the former champion, due to interference by Robert Roode. Ziggler then made his first title defense on this week’s NXT show, retaining over LA Knight with an assist by Roode. Breakker confronted Ziggler after the match and said he doesn’t want to wait for his rematch, he wants the title shot at Stand & Deliver. Ziggler agreed and the match was confirmed by WWE.

NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose will defend her title against Cora Jade at Stand & Deliver.

Tonight’s show saw Jade taunt the members of Toxic Attraction, until Rose attacked her and left her laying with the Toxic Attraction logo spray-painted on her back. It was noted earlier in the show that Jade’s partner, Raquel Gonzalez, will be out of action for 4-6 weeks due to last week’s attack.

The NXT Tag Team Titles will be defended in a Triple Threat at Stand & Deliver. Imperium’s Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel will defend the straps against MSK’s Wes Lee and Nash Carter, and The Creed Brothers – Julius Creed and Brutus Creed.

Last week’s NXT 2.0 saw a mystery tag team attack The Creed Brothers before they could get their title shot from Imperium, which they earned by winning the 2022 NXT Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. MSK ended up wrestling Imperium to a No Contest due to an attack by The Creed Brothers. This week’s NXT show featured The Creed Brothers calling out their mystery attackers. MSK came out instead, and denied being the attackers, but still made the case for why they should receive a title shot. Aichner and Barthel interrupted from the platform above the crowd, taunted the two teams in the ring, and then proposed the Triple Threat for Stand & Deliver, insisting that they will not be at a disadvantage. The match was later confirmed.

It’s also believed that the winners of the 2022 NXT Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will get their title shot from NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne at Stand & Deliver. Next week’s show will feature the tournament finals with Wendy Choo and Dakota Kai vs. Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray. The winners will likely go on to get their title shot from Dolin and Jayne at Stand & Deliver.

NXT Stand & Deliver will take place on Saturday, April 2 from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The event will air live on Peacock and the WWE Network, with a special start time of 12pm ET due to WrestleMania 38 Night One kicking off just a few hours later. The NXT event is reportedly scheduled to run for 2.5 – 3 hours. Below is the current card, along with related shots from NXT:

NXT Title Match

Bron Breakker vs. Dolph Ziggler (c)

NXT Women’s Title Match

Cora Jade vs. Mandy Rose (c)

Triple Threat for the NXT Tag Team Titles

The Creed Brothers vs. MSK vs. Imperium (c)

NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Wendy Choo and Dakota Kai or Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray vs. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne (c)

Ladder Match for the NXT North American Title

TBD vs. Santos Escobar vs. A-Kid or Grayson Waller vs. Roderick Strong or Solo Sikoa vs. Carmelo Hayes (c)

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Tony D’Angelo

