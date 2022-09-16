Several new matches have been revealed for the upcoming Victory Road special from Impact Wrestling.

Former ROH star and booker Delirious will make his first Impact appearance since 2005 when he challenges Impact X Division Champion Mike Bailey at Victory Road. Bailey retained over Mascara Dorada on last night’s Impact, and was then informed of the next challenger by Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore.

AEW’s Frankie Kazarian will also return to Impact at Victory Road. He has been announced for a Triple Threat Revolver match to determine who will challenge for the X Division Title at Bound For Glory. The Triple Threat Revolver will feature Kazarian, Mia Yim, Kenny King, Trey Miguel, Black Taurus, Laredo Kid, Alex Zayne and Yuya Uemura.

Mickie James vs. Gisele Shaw will also be held at Victory Road. James is currently on a run that she hopes will end in a title shot at the Impact Knockouts World Title, currently held by Jordynne Grace.

Victory Road will also feature six-man action with Heath, Rich Swann and Impact World Champion Josh Alexander vs. Eddie Edwards and Impact World Tag Team Champions Matt Taven and Mike Bennett. This will be a preview for Bound For Glory, where Edwards will challenge Alexander. Bennett and Taven retained over Alexander and Swann by DQ on last night’s Impact, in a match that saw interference from Edwards and Heath.

Killer Kelly vs. Tasha Steelz is now official for Victory Road as well. Thursday’s Impact saw Kelly defeat Alisha Edwards, and then face off with Steelz, who was on commentary.

Finally, Grace’s Victory Road opponent has been revealed to be Max The Impaler. It was previously announced that Grace would wrestle a Pick Your Poison bout at Victory Road, with her opponent picked by Bound For Glory challenger Masha Slamovich.

The 2022 Impact Victory Road event will air live on Friday, September 23 from Skyway Studios in Nashville, TN. The event will air on Impact Plus and on YouTube for Ultimate Insiders members. Below is the current announced card for Victory Road:

Impact X Division Title Match

Delirious vs. Mike Bailey (c)

Triple Threat Barbed Wire Massacre

Sami Callihan vs. Moose vs. Steve Maclin

Triple Threat Revolver Rules Match

Frankie Kazarian vs. Kenny King vs. Mia Yim vs. Laredo Kid vs. Black Taurus vs. Trey Miguel vs. Alex Zayne vs. Yuya Uemura

Winner challenges for the X Division Title at Bound For Glory.

Pick Your Poison Non-Title Match

Impact Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace vs. Max The Impaler (picked by Masha Slamovich)

Impact World Champion Josh Alexander, Heath and Rich Swann vs. Eddie Edwards and Impact World Tag Team Champions Matt Taven and Mike Bennett

Mickie James vs. Gisele Shaw

Killer Kelly vs. Tasha Steelz

