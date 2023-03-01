Ring of Honor has announced several top matches for the return of ROH TV, which will air this Thursday, March 2 at 7pm ET via the Honor Club streaming platform.

These matches were taped this past weekend at Universal Studios in Orlando, FL. You can find spoilers from the tapings here and here. The following matches were announced for Thursday’s show:

* Christopher Daniels vs. Rohit Raju

* The Kingdom (Matt Taven, Mike Bennett) vs. The Infantry (Carlie Bravo, Shawn Dean)

* Eddie Kingston will be in action

* Lady Frost vs. Willow Nightingale

* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Josh Woods

* NJPW World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr. defends against Blake Christian

* ROH World Television Champion & AEW TNT Champion Samoa Joe will be in action

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions The Embassy (Brian Cage, Toa Liona, Kaun) vs. Joe Keys, LSG and Rex Lawless in a non-title match

* ROH World Tag Team Champion Mark Briscoe vs. Slim J

* ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli defends against AR Fox

