Following a newsworthy TNA Slammiversary pay-per-view, a number of injury and backstage updates have come to light.

– Moose was reportedly banged up after his match at the event, particularly due to a stiff bump on the apron that impacted his hip and back. However, he’s said to be doing okay despite the soreness.

– AJ Francis is also fine following the ladder match spot he took during the tag team title bout. When reached for comment, he quipped, “Big D*ck = cushion.”

– Mustafa Ali, who took a rough fall during his match, is likewise said to be okay coming out of the event.

– AJ Styles’ surprise appearance at Slammiversary had a major impact backstage. A number of wrestlers were reportedly at the curtain to witness the moment live, and Styles was seen visiting with various talent throughout the night.

– While Real1, Zilla Fatu, and Josh Bishop all worked the 4th Rope content that aired during Slammiversary weekend, we’re told none of the three are currently under contract to TNA Wrestling as of this writing.

– Matt and Jeff Hardy, who captured the TNA World Tag Team Championships in the Slammiversary main event, were said to have stayed well into the early morning hours after the show, signing autographs and meeting with fans.

– Elayna Black, formerly known as Cora Jade in WWE NXT, is not expected to return to action until at least the end of the year. Sources indicate she is taking personal time away from wrestling.

– There has reportedly been internal talk of potentially booking Tessa Blanchard against Gia Miller in the future. Miller, though currently known for her broadcast work in TNA, has wrestled in OVW and various independent promotions in the past.

– As for the main event finish at Slammiversary, we’re told Trick Williams’ victory was locked in by mid-week leading into the show.

