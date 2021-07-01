WWE has big six-man matches advertised for upcoming RAW and SmackDown TV tapings for after the company returns to touring in mid-July.

Matches advertised for upcoming RAW TV events are WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos vs. Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton and Riddle.

Matches advertised for upcoming SmackDown TV tapings are The Usos and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio, and a partner of their choosing.

For the women’s division, Charlotte Flair vs. RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley is advertised for multiple red brand events, while Bayley vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair is listed for blue brand events.

It’s likely that these bouts will be dark matches for the live crowd.

WWE will return to touring next month beginning with the July 16 SmackDown from Houston. You can click here for the updated list of tour dates.

