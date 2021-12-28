Several top WWE executives are reportedly absent from tonight’s WWE Day 1 go-home edition of RAW from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

It was noted by PWInsider and Ringside News that the following names are not at RAW in Detroit tonight: WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon; Senior Vice President & Executive Director Bruce Prichard; Executive Producer & Chief of Global Television Distribution Kevin Dunn; Producer, on-air talent & Director of Live Events Adam Pearce; Senior Producer, Hall of Famer & Vice President of Creative Writing & Booking Michael “PS” Hayes.

WWE Lead Writer Ed Koskey and Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis are reportedly running tonight’s RAW.

There’s no official word on why these executives are missing tonight’s show, but we will keep you updated. As noted earlier, WWE is also down a number of the usual producers for tonight’s RAW due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation.

Regarding Prichard, it was noted that he has missed several recent WWE TV tapings. RSN adds that no one knows why Prichard has been absent, but Koskey is filling in while he’s away, so the mood among the writing team does not have that usual “Bruce Prichard vibe” over it right now.

Stay tuned for more on the ongoing WWE COVID-19 situation and be sure to join us for live RAW coverage at this link.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.