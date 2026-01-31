The 2026 Men’s Royal Rumble match was one to remember.

The star-studded 30-man bout took place as the final bout and main event of the WWE Royal Rumble: Riyadh premium live event on Saturday, January 31 in Saudi Arabia.

As noted, the match saw Bron Breakker attacked by a mystery man leading to his immediate elimination, as well as the surprise WWE debut of former AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs as Royce Keys.

But that’s not all.

The 30-man bout also featured multiple additional returns. Among them, to name a few, were LA Knight, Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns (see photos below).

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Royal Rumble 2026 Results coverage from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.