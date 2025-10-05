All Elite Wrestling is coming home!

And several updates have surfaced regarding the pair of shows that they are bringing with them.

The cards for the two special themed events scheduled for AEW’s home turf in “The Sunshine State” continued to take shape this weekend, with multiple additions being announced during Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision.

Saturday’s AEW on TNT primetime program featured some new announcements for the AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday themed show on October 7. Additionally, new matches were made official for the AEW Collision: Homecoming event on October 11, which will be taped on October 8.

Included in the new announcements, among other matches and appearances, is another return appearance by the recently reunited Jurassic Express duo of “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry and Luchasaurus. The duo will be live on the AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday show.

Meanwhile, TayJay duo Tay Melo and Anna Jay were confirmed to be in action in a women’s tag-team bout, with their opponents yet to be announced, at the AEW Collision: Homecoming show.

Featured below are the updated officially advertised lineups heading into the 10/7 and 10/11 shows, which will both emanate from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida:

AEW DYNAMITE: TITLE TUESDAY (10/7/2025): Jacksonville, FL.

* Jurassic Express vs. TBA

* PAC vs. Orange Cassidy

* Jon Moxley vs. Tomohiro Ishii

* The Hurt Syndicate vs. The Demand in a Street Fight

* Kyle O’Reilly vs. Kyle Fletcher for the TNT Championship

* Mercedes Mone will have an Open Challenge for her AEW TBS Championship

* AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page and his AEW WrestleDream challenger Samoa Joe will go face to face

* AEW Tag Team Champions Brody King and Bandido vs. AEW Unified Champion Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita in a Double Jeopardy Eliminator Match

AEW COLLISION: HOMECOMING (10/7/2025): Jacksonville, FL.

* Tay Melo & Anna Jay vs. TBA

* Josh Alexander vs. Kota Ibushi

* The Beast Mortos vs. Eddie Kingston

* Max Caster and Anthony Bowens vs. Big Bill and Bryan Keith

* Megan Bayne and FTR vs. Kevin Knight, “Speedball” Mike Bailey and Willow Nightingale

* “Timeless” Toni Storm, Harley Cameron and AEW Women’s World Champion Kris Statlander vs. The Triangle of Madness

