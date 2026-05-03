Monday’s WWE Raw continues to take shape with several key segments and matches now locked in.

Raw General Manager Adam Pearce took to social media to reveal that a major contract signing will take place ahead of Backlash, as Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu prepare to make their World Heavyweight Championship match official.

“I will get the contract signed for the World Heavyweight Championship match pitting your Heavyweight Champion of the World, Roman Reigns, one-on-one with the Samoan Werewolf, Jacob Fatu,” he said. “And I’m sure that signing will go down just perfectly fine.”

That should go smoothly… right?

Pearce also confirmed the launch of a new weekly feature, as Oba Femi is set to kick off his open challenge on Monday night.

“And do not forget, the Oba Femi Open Challenge is just that,” he continued. “Who in Omaha will step up, face the challenge of The Ruler? Find out on the flagship.”

In tag team action, Je’Von Evans will join forces with Penta to take on the duo of Rusev and Ethan Page in what promises to be a high-energy clash.

A rematch has also been made official, with Finn Balor set to battle JD McDonagh once again after picking up a win over him on last week’s episode.

Meanwhile, tensions continue to build in the women’s division, as Pearce is aiming to bring Asuka and IYO SKY face-to-face just days before their Backlash showdown.

“And I’m going to try and get IYO SKY and Asuka to sit down and lay it all on the line less than a week before their matchup at Backlash,” Pearce said.

Also previously announced, Sol Ruca will officially sign with the Raw brand on Monday night.

The show is set to take place from the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Monday night at 8/7c for live WWE Raw Results coverage.