Heading into Friday, WWE had yet to announce any official matches or segments for the December 19, 2025 episode of WWE SmackDown.

We’ve got some now.

Ahead of tonight’s two-hour prime time blue brand program on the USA Network in North America, and Netflix for international viewers, the company has updated their official website with some announced matches and segments for the show, which was taped back on December 15 in Hershey, PA.

From WWE.com:

The Wyatt Sicks defend WWE Tag Team Championship against The MFTs After weeks of brawls, it has come to this. Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis of The Wyatt Sicks will defend the WWE Tag Team Championship against two members of The MFTs. Cody Rhodes returns to SmackDown after launching a home invasion on Drew McIntyre After Drew McIntyre attacked Cody Rhodes during The American NIghtmare’s match against Oba Femi at Saturday Night’s Main Event, Rhodes executed a home invasion on The Scottish Psychopath. Ilja Dragunov and Carmelo Hayes join forces against #DIY United States Champion Ilja Dragunov and Carmelo Hayes join forces to take on Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa. Nia Jax & Lash Legend look to get into the title hunt against The Kabuki Warriors Tonight, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane take on Nia Jax and Lash Legend in a non-title match. Will the dominant combination of The Irresistible Force and The Boujee Bully launch themselves into title contention? Giulia takes on Alba Fyre Giulia is set to battle against Alba Fyre of The Secret Hervice in her quest to reclaim the Women’s United States Championship from Chelsea Green. Don’t miss all the action of SmackDown, tonight at 8e/7c on USA.

For those interested, you can check out complete WWE SmackDown Spoilers For December 19, 2025 right here at WrestlingHeadlines.com before the show even airs.

In addition to the taped episode of WWE SmackDown airing tonight, the company will also be taping their episodes for Christmas week this evening. WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown will be taped tonight for episodes airing next week on December 22 and December 26.

Advertised for the WWE Raw show being taped tonight are the following matches:

* Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka

* Bayley vs. Roxanne Perez

* Je’Von Evans vs. Rayo Americano.

