– NXT talent were given a 5 AM local call time for Stand & Deliver.

– WWE is expected to announce several new brand partnerships soon. So far, they’ve confirmed renewals and collaborations with Mattel, Topps for WWE patch plans, and a podcast deal between Fanatics and Wheatley featuring Cody Rhodes.

– Significant portions of the Women’s Tag Team Turmoil match on SmackDown were cut during the bout itself.

– Some NXT talent aren’t scheduled to arrive in Las Vegas until Friday.

– Sources familiar with the WrestleMania Roast indicated it could eventually be made available for viewing, though airing it live was considered somewhat risky.

– Las Vegas is decked out with WrestleMania-themed promotional material, including a WWE Championship draped over Caesar at Caesars Palace, a “Welcome to WrestleMania Weekend” sign under the MGM Grand lion, numerous displays at Las Vegas Airport, and a title belt on a statue outside the Omni.

– The iconic “Welcome to Las Vegas” sign at the airport has even been playing John Cena’s theme music intermittently.

– WWE also created custom Las Vegas-themed side plates for select WrestleMania title belt promotional imagery.

(H/T: Fightful Select)