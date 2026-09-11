Several wrestlers have confirmed that they will take part in an upcoming WWE tryout in Chile.

WWE is currently touring South America and will hold a tryout in Santiago, Chile, as part of the trip. Roma and Crush have both taken to social media to confirm their participation.

Other names expected to attend the tryout include JaviStar, Dylan Fabrizio, Allan Sales, Ángel del Toro and MKO.

Chile is also the home country of former WWE Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer, who is part of WWE’s current tour.

WWE’s busy stretch in Latin America also includes the September 11 episode of Friday Night SmackDown in Mexico City, Mexico.

Mexico City will then host night two of AAA Triplemanía 34 on September 13, followed by WWE Monday Night Raw on September 14.