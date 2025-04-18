Thursday’s Bloodsport event turned into a major gathering spot for wrestling talent, with a wide array of notable names from WWE spotted in attendance.

Sources indicate that several WWE Superstars were present for the show, including Tyler Bate, Scarlett, Shotzi, Candice LeRae, Roxanne Perez, Tyson Kidd, Nia Jax, Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan, Braun Strowman, Bayley, Cora Jade, Gunther, Willow Nightingale, and Lexis King.

In addition to the star-studded crowd, we’re hearing that key WWE officials were also on hand, reportedly keeping an eye on how the company’s talent performed in the unique Bloodsport setting.

The event continues to draw attention as a crossover destination for in-ring standouts and backstage influencers alike.

