The reactions are starting to filter in.

As noted, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods broke their silence regarding their WWE releases on Monday, with each posting lengthy statements via social media.

Quick to respond to the posts were the likes of WWE Superstars Kevin Owens, Nick Aldis, Charlotte Flair, Bayley and others, as well as AEW stars such as Brody King, rappers such as Wale and others.

Check out the reaction to The New Day’s statements about their WWE departures below.

Fantastic wrestler and an even better human being. Same can be said for Woods. Thank you guys for allowing me to join you guys for that one week…and seriously, I’m so sorry for turning on you. https://t.co/DSXxi4R20E pic.twitter.com/Qiqp98Jliz — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) May 4, 2026

Thank you for everything. I’ve shared a locker room for you for the last 13 years and you were always there for us. Made us laugh, reminded us of our worth, and got us PAID to have fun with our friends. One in a million! https://t.co/tMhVpa9iyv — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) May 4, 2026

An amazing run for an amazing human being. Looking forward to seeing what's next for you brother. ❤️ https://t.co/Z8PZYAO86x — Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) May 4, 2026

Thank you for the great times and big laughs my brother! UUDD was a huge testament to your business savvy and willingness to help the locker room. For so many talent, we needed those paychecks as they often paid the same as pay per view matches! Appreciate you bro! https://t.co/yLGMsJWFbK — Dean “Mojo” Muhtadi (@MojoMuhtadi) May 4, 2026

Do not ever compromise or accept less than your due when it comes to your worth. BARS!!!! https://t.co/4K6fL4RpH8 — emiliosparks (@emiliosparks) May 4, 2026

Thank you KOFI 🤞🏾🤞🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — EJ Nduka “The Judge” (@EjTheJudge) May 4, 2026

ROPE FLOW GANG — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) May 4, 2026

You’re the man. — Big Bad Brody King (@Brodyxking) May 4, 2026