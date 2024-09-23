WWE and AEW stars shared the field over the weekend.

The baseball field.

Kamille surfaced on social media on Sunday with photos of herself at a Swing For A Cause Celebrities & Veterans Softball Tournament, Homerun Derby and Jam Session event.

“Fun day out on the ball field and for a great cause raising money for our Veterans,” she wrote. “A great event with super cool people. More pics and videos to come tomorrow, but definitely had me missing my softball days!”

Also at the celebrity event were AJ Styles, Arn Anderson, Carlie Bravo, Ernest “The Cat” Miller, Zicky Dice and many others.