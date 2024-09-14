All kinds of familiar faces to longtime WWE fans turned up for the SmackDown on USA Network premiere on Friday night.

The following list of legends and former stars made cameo appearances during the September 13 debut edition of WWE SmackDown on USA Network from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA:

Damian Priest (WWE Raw superstar)

Ron Simmons (WWE Hall of Famer)

Teddy Long (WWE Hall of Famer)

William Regal (WWE Vice President of Global Talent Development)

Bobby Roode (WWE producer)

Booker T (NXT announcer)

Queen Sharmell (WWE Hall of Famer)

Sheamus (WWE Raw superstar)

Michael P.S. Hayes (WWE producer)

Vickie Guerrero (Former WWE General Manager)

Ludwig Kaiser (WWE Raw superstar)

GUNTHER (WWE World Heavyweight Champion)

Rob Van Dam (WWE Hall of Famer)