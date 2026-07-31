WWE’s SummerSlam weekend is officially underway, with the company rolling out its new Club WWE membership program while bringing in a mix of Hall of Famers, legends, NXT stars and celebrity guests for appearances in Minneapolis.

Club WWE officially launches today, kicking off a busy weekend surrounding SummerSlam festivities.

Several WWE legends have also been brought in for promotional appearances throughout the weekend. Sean Waltman, Jimmy Hart, Rikishi, The Undertaker and The Dudley Boyz are all scheduled to take part in fan events, including photo opportunities at Fanatics’ SummerSlam weekend festivities.

A number of NXT stars are also in Minneapolis for appearances, including Kendal Grey, Jaida Parker, Izzi Dame, Lola Vice, Mason Rook, Zaria and Tatum Paxley. SmackDown Superstar Grayson Waller is also in town for the weekend.

Beyond the wrestling talent, WWE is also lining up crossover promotional opportunities. Members of the Broken Lizard comedy troupe were reportedly backstage at Monday’s Raw taping in costume for the upcoming Super Troopers 3, indicating that some form of crossover cameo is planned.

Additionally, Hot Ones host Sean Evans was backstage at Raw, where he filmed material with Dominik Mysterio. The content is expected to be released at a later date.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/1 and 8/2 for live WWE SummerSlam 2026 Results coverage from US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN.