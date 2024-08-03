Multiple WWE NXT Superstars appeared and worked matches at the August 2 taping of TNA iMPACT.

Among those who turned up at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa, FL. on 8/2 from the WWE NXT roster were Gallus member Wolfgang, Chase U member Riley Osborne and Dante Chen.

Featured below are spoiler photos of the aforementioned trio of WWE NXT Superstars appearing at the TNA iMPACT taping in Tampa.

Wolfgang from Gallus crossed the line and showed up at tonight's TNA iMPACT tapings in Tampa FL!! — @GerkenJayson pic.twitter.com/K5vUP2dsjq — (@WrestlingCovers) August 3, 2024

Chase U is in the IMPACT Zone. Riley Osborne has shown up at TNA! @GerkenJayson pic.twitter.com/IkOjoEaqin — Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) August 3, 2024