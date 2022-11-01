The latest round of WWE NXT releases are underway, according to PWInsider. As of this writing, the following talents have been released:

* Bodhi Hayward. The Chase University member was recently written off TV with Duke Hudson replacing him in the group. He was signed in August 2021, and his last TV match was a win with Andre Chase over Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes on September 20

* Sloane Jacobs. Formerly known as The Notorious Mimi, she was signed in March 2022. She worked NXT live events this past weekend, but her last TV match was a loss to Indi Hartwell on NXT Level Up on October 7

* Erica Yan. She was signed from China in July 2021, and her last TV match was a match with Jacobs against Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley, the winners, on the September 9 edition of NXT Level Up

* Damaris Griffin. He was signed following the SummerSlam 2021 tryouts in Las Vegas. Griffin worked 4 NXT Level Up matches, his last coming on the August 5 episode, teaming with Bryson Montana for a loss to Guru Raaj and Dante Chen

* Ru Feng. He was also signed in July 2021 with Yan and Dante Chen. His last TV match was a loss to Javier Bernal on the September 30 NXT Level Up show

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on today's NXT releases.

