Some members of the WWE NXT roster are reportedly dealing with travel issues as they attempt to make it to Houston for this week’s episode of NXT.

With the road to WWE NXT Stand & Deliver continuing, WWE NXT is scheduled to air live this Tuesday night from 713 Music Hall in Houston, Texas.

However, travel complications could create some challenges for the roster ahead of the show.

According to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com, several NXT talents have been delayed at the airport in Orlando due to a ground stoppage that has halted departing flights.

“NXT talent apparently stuck at the Orlando airport which is currently at a ground stoppage with flights delayed so far above four hours,” Alvarez wrote. “NXT is in Houston tomorrow and WWE is monitoring the situation in case they can’t get out of Orlando.”

The travel disruption appears to be weather-related. Thunderstorms in the Orlando area on Monday have led to widespread flight delays and cancellations, impacting travelers attempting to leave the region.

For now, WWE is keeping an eye on the situation as the company prepares for Tuesday night’s broadcast.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 3/17 for live WWE NXT Results coverage.