tonight's WWE Clash at The Castle go-home edition of RAW will air live from Pittsburgh, PA. Courtesy of Fightful Select, below are a few spoiler notes for the show:

* Early plans for tonight’s special appearance by WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has him involved with Alpha Academy and The Street Profits. Angle is set to drink some milk with The Profits during the segment

* The Dexter Lumis storyline will continue tonight with advanced security guards planned to serve as enhancements to the story. Both Lumis and The Miz are planned. Last week’s RAW saw Lumis drag Miz through the crowd, while last week’s NXT 2.0 saw Lumis reunite with Indi Hartwell, who is rumored for a call-up, then turn himself into police

* There was scheduled to be a lot of pomp & circumstance surrounding the vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. WWE officials want to make the titles seem as important as possible. RAW will feature Dakota Kai and IYO SKY vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah for the vacant straps

