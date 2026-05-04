WWE is live tonight from Omaha, NE.

The road to WWE Backlash winds down tonight with the red brand go-home show for Saturday’s premium live event, as WWE Raw is live at 8/7c on Netflix.

Scheduled to kick off the weekly red brand prime time program this evening is Seth Rollins.

In another update, one source is reporting that “The Ruler” Oba Femi will be in action tonight against the dreaded Otis of Alpha Academy, as the big man will answer the ‘Oba Femi Challenge.’ Additionally, Austin Theory is expected to go one-on-one against Joe Hendry.

Advertised heading into the May 4 edition of Raw on Netflix is WWE World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu signing their contract for their match at WWE Backlash,

In-ring action advertised for the show this evening includes the aforementioned Oba Femi vs. Otis and Joe Hendry vs. Austin Theory bouts, as well as Je’Von Evans & Penta vs. Rusev & Ethan Page and JD McDonagh vs. Finn Balor.

The show will also feature Asuka and IYO SKY “sitting down” ahead WWE Backlash, and Sol Ruca signing her contract to join Raw.

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c for live WWE Raw Results coverage.

(H/T: BodySlam+ & Fightful Select)