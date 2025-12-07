WWE is rolling into “The Show-Me State” on Monday night for the final red brand stop on the road to John Cena’s WWE retirement match at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13.

Heading into the Monday, December 8, 2025 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce surfaced via social media with his usual pre-show announcements.

In his latest Instagram video shared on Sunday afternoon, the red brand shot-caller announced that John Cena’s opponent for his WWE retirement match, Gunther, will be in the house. “The Ring General” will address winning “The Last Time Is Now” tournament with his victory over LA Knight in the tourney finals this past Friday night on WWE SmackDown, as well as his upcoming showdown against John Cena on 12/13.

Additionally, it was announced in today’s Raw announcement video that “La Primera” will be in the house on Monday night. Adam Pearce noted that Stephanie Vaquer will be in the building, and teased fans will find out what is next for the WWE Women’s World Champion.

Advertised in-ring action for the 12/8 episode of the weekly WWE on Netflix primetime program includes women’s singles action, with Lyra Valkyria squaring off against Roxanne Perez of The Judgment Day.

In the tag team division, WWE confirmed that AJ Styles and Dragon Lee will defend the WWE World Tag Team Championships against The War Raiders duo of Erik and Ivar. Styles and Lee have been building chemistry week-by-week, with their latest win over tag-team legends The New Day on the 12/1 WWE Raw show, but they’ll face a significant size and power disadvantage against Erik and Ivar, who have been itching for an opportunity to smash their way back into the title picture.

Also announced for Monday night is Rey Mysterio vs. Finn Bálor, a singles match that now carries more emotional weight following Rey’s show-ending interview with Jackie Redmond from the 12/1 episode of WWE Raw. After stating his intention to chase the WWE Intercontinental Championship, currently held by his son, Dominik Mysterio, Rey was confronted by Logan Paul, who made it clear that he wants the same prize, leading to Rey slapping Logan and the two being separated by security.

WWE Raw goes down on Monday, December 8, 2025, live at 8/7c on Netflix from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

