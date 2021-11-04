WWE has reportedly released Oney Lorcan, Scarlett Bordeaux, Franky Monet and Ember Moon.

Lorcan tweeted a YouTube video to announce his departure, noting that his WWE was a great chapter in his career. He also revealed that he’s looking forward to the future but has a 90-day non-compete clause, which would expire in early February. Lorcan thanked fans for supporting him and said he’s very excited for what’s to come.

Scarlett confirmed her release and wrote, “Officially free to work in 30 days! And yes… The Smokeshow is back. [email protected] Let’s rock [kiss face emoji]”

Monet tweeted her former ring name, Taya Valkyrie, and added, “Well……. [woman shrugging emoji]”

Moon also tweeted and wrote, “All I can do is laugh…”

Scarlett, who is engaged to RAW Superstar Karrion Kross, was signed in November 2019 and had worked as his valet in WWE NXT. She was rumored to join him on RAW, but that never happened.

Monet, who is married to RAW Superstar John Morrison, was signed by WWE back in mid-February of this year. She had one shot at the NXT Women’s Title this year, to then-champion Raquel Gonzalez on September 29, but she didn’t do much past that. Monet has not wrestled since losing to Cora Jade on the October 5 NXT show.

WWE signed Lorcan in September 2015, and he is a one-time NXT Tag Team Champion. He has not wrestled since losing to Xyon Quinn on the September 28 NXT show.

Moon, a one-time NXT Women’s Champion and one-time NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion, was signed by WWE in September 2015. She was called to the main roster to work RAW and SmackDown in April 2018, but returned to NXT in September 2020. She spent some time away from the ring for various injuries, and a dental procedure. She has not wrestled since losing to current NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose on the October 5 episode.

Stay tuned as more WWE cuts are expected this evening. Below are related posts:

Officially free to work in 30 days! — Scarlett Bordeaux (@Lady_Scarlett13) November 4, 2021

And yes…The Smokeshow is back. — Scarlett Bordeaux (@Lady_Scarlett13) November 4, 2021

Well……. 🤷🏼‍♀️ — Franky Monet (@FrankyMonetWWE) November 4, 2021

TAYA VALKYRIE — Franky Monet (@FrankyMonetWWE) November 4, 2021

All I can do is laugh… — Ember NXT Moon Palmer (@WWEEmberMoon) November 4, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.