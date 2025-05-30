– Chelsea Green is backstage at tonight’s SmackDown, despite being sidelined with an injury. She’s sporting a custom face mask inspired by the United States Championship.

– Jordynne Grace, who continues to be the subject of main roster call-up speculation, is not at tonight’s taping.

– The LWO are scheduled to appear at tonight’s EVOLVE tapings at the WWE SmackDown show in Knoxville, TN. Which members isn’t clear, however it is known that they will be factored into the mix in EVOLVE for the next few episodes.

– For those wondering about a potential Mariah May surprise appearance, her management insists she remains under AEW contract as of today.

– As of this week, WWE talent had been expecting Naomi to be part of the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match on June 7.

– As noted, Bianca Belair is expected to get a “grand entrance” for her Knoxville hometown homecoming tonight when she makes her advertised return to WWE on SmackDown.

