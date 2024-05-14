Tonight’s episode of WWE Raw took place from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, and was broadcast on the USA network. Here were the big news items from the show.

-IYO SKY defeated Shayna Baszler and advanced to the semifinals of the Queen of the Ring tournament.

-Lilian Garcia appeared on tonight’s show and introduced Kofi Kingston to the ring for his KOTR quarterfinal match.

Two signature voices throughout #WWERaw history share a special moment in the ring when @SamanthatheBomb welcomes back @LilianGarcia! pic.twitter.com/2QPB0AyKaD — WWE (@WWE) May 14, 2024

-GUNTHER defeated Kofi Kingston and advanced to the semifinals of the King of the Ring tournament.

-Lyra Valkyria defeated Zoey Stark and advanced to the semifinals of the Queen of the Ring tournament.

-The Judgment Day defeated Authors of Pain and earned a future tag team title shot.

-Jey Uso defeated Ilja Dragunov and advanced to the semifinals of the King of the Ring tournament.