Last night WWE held their annual Hall of Fame induction ahead of this year’s WrestleMania 37, which included both the 2020 and 2021 class as last year’s ceremony was postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. One of those entrants was Japanese wrestling legend, Jushin Thunder Liger. New Japan Pro Wrestling would comment on Liger’s induction into WWE with the following statement:

After his induction was announced in 2020, Jyushin Thunder Liger was formally inducted into WWE’s Hall of Fame on Tuesday April 6 local time.

With his induction having been delayed by one year, anticipation was high for Liger’s official receipt of the honour in the 2021 ceremony. The ceremony saw comments from past opponents now active in WWE, including Shinsuke Nakamura, Daniel Bryan, Rey Mysterio and Finn Balor, before Liger himself delivered a special thank you address.

In mask and tuxedo, Liger stated:

‘I am so excited. I have goosebumps all over me; this is the first time I’ve ever been so nervous to speak. It’s a great honour to be inducted into this Hall of Fame, and to receive a Hall of Fame plaque and ring. I’m just so glad that I became a professional wrestler. Thank you!

Thank you all so much. Thank you to all of my fans in WWE.’