WWE reportedly took private jets and a chartered flight to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for today’s Crown Jewel event.

Several Superstars flew out of San Francisco on a chartered British Airways flight earlier this week, according to Ringside News. They had a two-hour layover in London, where they had to remove all carry-on bags from the plane, and then get right back on the same plane.

WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon and Brock Lesnar then flew out on their own private jets. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos also took their own jet. We noted before how The Undertaker is in Saudi Arabia this week as he opened up the Pitbull concert on Wednesday, which was held to kick off the 2021 Riyadh Season Festival. Taker reportedly flew on his own jet, with WWE producer Fit Finlay traveling with him.

It’s possible that the Saudis covered some of the air travel as they have in the past with names like Lesnar.

The WWE crew will have a quick turnaround from the trip to the Kingdom as some of the Superstars have to be back in the United States for Friday’s live SmackDown at the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas.

