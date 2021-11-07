According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, there are at least 10 additional stars in WWE who were on the verge of being released by the company following last week’s cuts.

Reports are that these talents, who were unnamed, survived this latest round of releases but that they are still “on the bubble” of being let go. This fits into the story of WWE attempting to rebuild their brand with young homegrown wrestlers and no longer invest in previously established stars in their late 30s. Guys like NXT champion Tommaso Ciampa may be kept around to help ease in the new era. NXT 2.0 has already gone under a massive shift in product, with a heavy focus on rising talents like Bron Breakker.

Names that were let go this week was Frankie Monet, Ember Moon, Jessi Kamea, Katrina Cortez, Jeet Rama, Oney Lorcan, Trey Baxter, Zayda Ramier, Scarlett, B-Fab, Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado, Karrion Kross, Harry Smith, Nia Jax, Eva Marie, Keith Lee, and Mia Yim. NXT veterans Johnny Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly both have their contracts set to expire soon.

