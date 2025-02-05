Fightful Select is reporting that several WWE Superstars were under the weather after the 2025 Royal Rumble pay-per-view event.

Late last month, it was announced that Triple H will be headlining the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025.

While speaking with Bully Ray on the “Busted Open After Dark” podcast, The Undertaker commented on how the surprise came together. He said,

“It was such an inside job. It just reaffirms that if you want to, you can still kayfabe and keep surprise people. If you can pull the wool over Triple H in the WWE offices, to be able to pull the wool over Triple H, who has his hands in everything, I was proud and honored because it was him and I have so much history with him. To be able to pull that off. You have Shawn coming from Atlanta. I’m coming from Austin. To get from those places without people knowing anything. To get to the office while they are on stage and doing the Town Hall. To get to Gorilla position and look at Stephanie [McMahon], who is there to have lunch after. Her looking at me like, ‘Why are you out here?’ She’s thinking I’m there to promote LFG. He was in such a bad position with the Hall of Fame. He’s the decision maker. He can’t put himself in there. People are going to shit all over that. It had to be done. It was so stealthy and well done. Nick called Shawn and me, we put a plan together, the plan was implemented to perfection and it caught him off guard.”

It has often been rumored that a female version of The Bloodline consisting of Nia Jax, Tamina, and Naomi could be integrated into the ongoing storyline.

While speaking with Joey Karni on “The Angle Podcast,” Nia Jax commented on the possibility of a female version of The Bloodline. She said,

“I think that the boys are doing a great job, and I appreciate that the fans want to include us because it is the biggest story in WWE and all of sports entertainment, but they’re doing their own thing and we’re doing our own thing and forging our own path. I think it’s possible we form our own female Bloodline. I love beating up Naomi, but I wouldn’t mind teaming up with her one day. Whenever Tamina wants to come through and start beating up people, we’ll do that as well. I appreciate what the boys are doing and I love that our fans want us in it, but we can definitely do our own thing.”