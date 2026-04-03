NXT talent are sharing mixed reactions to a notable scheduling change for one of the brand’s biggest annual events.

With NXT Stand & Deliver 2026 set to take place separately from WrestleMania weekend this year, several members of the roster, including Sol Ruca and NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne, opened up about the shift during a recent interview with Fox News.

Sol Ruca acknowledged that while some in the locker room are disappointed not to be part of the traditional WrestleMania weekend lineup, she sees upside in the new approach.

“I think it’s pretty cool,” Ruca stated. “I think a lot of us would love to be involved in the whole WrestleMania weekend, but I do think this gives us an opportunity to potentially draw a bigger crowd now that we’re separate because having to go to multiple shows in the same weekend – it can be a lot for the fans,” she said.

Ruca continued by pointing out that the separation could allow NXT to carve out its own spotlight without being overshadowed by the packed WrestleMania schedule.

“I think us having it a little bit separate from everything else and still having our own moment can also be beneficial. I know a lot of us are gonna be at WWE World anyway, so it’ll be kind of like having the two little WrestleMania moments. I think some of us are a little bummed about it, but I think it’ll be a good thing for us.”

It’s an interesting perspective, and one that reflects both optimism and realism within the NXT locker room.

The Fox News feature also included input from other NXT names such as Ricky Starks and Tony D’Angelo, all weighing what the scheduling change could mean for the brand moving forward.

Meanwhile, Jacy Jayne admitted she’s still on the fence about the decision, but sees it as a potential proving ground for NXT to stand on its own.

“Yeah, I have mixed feelings about it, but I feel like this is the perfect opportunity for us to show that we really are the third brand,” she told Fox News Digital. “It’s not just a developmental brand. We can stand on our own. We can sell tickets. We’re not just the future, we’re the now.”

NXT Stand & Deliver 2026 is scheduled for Saturday, April 4, 2026, at The Factory at The District in Chesterfield, Missouri.