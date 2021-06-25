WWE has released Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari and Fandango. The company has also reportedly released Ever-Rise (Chase Parker, Matt Martel), according to Sean Ross Sapp.

Fandango first signed with WWE in 2006. After a main roster run, he returned to WWE NXT to team with Tyler Breeze as Fandango. He leaves the company as a one-time NXT Tag Team Champion. Fandango last wrestled on the June 15 NXT show, teaming with Breeze for a loss to Imperium.

Ever-Rise just received their own WWE YouTube show this week, following popularity of their weekend social media show that developed a following. Formerly known as 3.0, WWE signed the tag team in 2016. They last wrestled on Tuesday’s NXT, losing to Hit Row.

Nese last wrestled on the June 8 WWE 205 Live show, teaming with Daivari to defeat Ari Sterling and Asher Hale. Nese signed with WWE in 2016, and leaves as a one-time Cruiserweight Champion.

Daivari will face Ikemen Jiro on tonight’s WWE 205 Live, in a match taped this past Tuesday. He had been signed since 2016.

Nese reacted to his release and wrote, “Welp.”

Fandango also tweeted and thanked Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon and Triple H.

He wrote, “Thank you @VinceMcMahon @TripleH @StephMcMahon Thank you for the last 14 years . I truly appreciate it! [folded hands emoji]”

Daivari also gave thanks in a post-release tweet and said it’s time to get back to pro wrestling.

“Thank you all for the kind words and support. It’s time to put sports entertainment behind me and get back professional wrestling,” he wrote.

It’s believed that there will be more WWE releases soon. Stay tuned for updates.

