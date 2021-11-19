WWE has reportedly released another round of Superstars.
WWE Talent Relations head John Laurinaitis issued a company-wide e-mail tonight to announce several talent releases, described as “budgetary” cuts, according to Raj Giri of WrestlingInc.
The following talents were released:
* John Morrison
* Hit Row’s “Top Dolla” AJ Francis, Ashante “Thee” Adonis, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott
* Drake Maverick
* Tegan Nox
* Shane Thorne
* Jaxson Ryker
Stay tuned for updates.
