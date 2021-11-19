WWE has reportedly released another round of Superstars.

WWE Talent Relations head John Laurinaitis issued a company-wide e-mail tonight to announce several talent releases, described as “budgetary” cuts, according to Raj Giri of WrestlingInc.

The following talents were released:

* John Morrison

* Hit Row’s “Top Dolla” AJ Francis, Ashante “Thee” Adonis, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott

* Drake Maverick

* Tegan Nox

* Shane Thorne

* Jaxson Ryker

Stay tuned for updates.

