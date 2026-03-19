More negative comments from one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time have sparked another wave of reactions across the WWE locker room.

Tom Brady made headlines again on March 19 after a clip shared by Sports Illustrated surfaced online, featuring the multi-time Super Bowl champion referring to WWE as “cute and scripted.”

Brady didn’t stop there, either.

The NFL icon added fuel to the fire by emphasizing that there is no “fake BS” in American football, a remark that quickly caught the attention of several WWE stars.

One of the most viral responses came from Charlotte Flair, who fired back with a sharp line aimed directly at Brady.

“A lot of words to say if I had five guys to protect me, I might be ok.”

That one definitely landed.

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella also joined the conversation, offering a playful but pointed jab of their own.

“I bet I can sack you,” they wrote.

Meanwhile, Danhausen brought his signature humor into the mix, noting that it only takes one WWE star to curse “Tim Bordy.”

Tom Brady goes off on WWE: “All their stuff is so cute and scripted and they know what’s going on, in a Football game you don’t know — There’s no fake BS we do in American Football.” (via @SInow) pic.twitter.com/KN8vDGZZHG — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) March 19, 2026

WWE stars want to see Tom Brady in the ring after calling professional wrestling “cute” 😬 pic.twitter.com/BQLDtHhOnL — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 20, 2026